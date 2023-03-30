Family seeks mediation in legal action against local hospital for 2021 death

Former Norman car dealership owner indicted
Former Norman car dealership owner indicted(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a town of Freedom woman who died at an Appleton hospital in 2021 takes the first step in what they call a landmark lawsuit.

The Schara family tells Action 2 News they’ve filed a request for mediation with the director of state courts in regards to the death of 19-year-old Grace, who had Down Syndrome.

The family says St. Elizabeth Hospital breached the standard of care and several doctors and nurses engaged in unethical behavior in connection to her passing. The family’s mediation letter says Grace was being treated for a viral infection, pneumonia, and low oxygen saturation.

“No one could have survived that med combination. And that’s the true second cause of Grace’s death even though the death certificate says COVID-19 pneumonia,” Scott Schara, Grace’s father.

Action 2 News has asked for comment from St. Elizabeth Hospital, but we have yet to hear back.

