CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Social Security scam calls

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARKESAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Social Security phone scam is making the rounds again.

The Markesan Police Department in Green Lake County shared a warning on Facebook. It had reports from several people who were called by scammers claiming to be with the Social Security Administration.

The scammers claim there’s been suspicious activity with your Social Security number and they need to ask you some questions to help you. They use phone “spoofing” to make it appear the call is from a local number, like from Ripon or Markesan.

Officials say it’s a scam and you should hang up -- and spread the word about this scam, especially to vulnerable older citizens.

The Social Security Administration reports an uptick in these scam attempts by phone, email, text messages, and even postal mail. SSA says it never says it will suspend your Social Security number; threaten you with arrest, legal action or seizing your bank account to get immediate payment; offer to move your money to a “protected” account; demand secrecy; or ask you to pay with gift cards, prepaid debit cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or mailing cash.

You can report a scam to the Office of the Inspector General, https://oig.ssa.gov/report.

