Community Blood Center has urgent need for donors

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - National Volunteer Month starts in two days, but ahead of that, The Community Blood Center says it has an urgent need for donors of all blood types.

The blood center says its blood supply is at a dangerously low level after recent bad weather and lower donor turnout over the past several weeks.

It’s also looking for people to volunteer at the center. You can transport supplies, greet blood donors, and help with registration at blood drives.

If you’re interested in donating blood or volunteering your time, visit The Community Blood Center website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.