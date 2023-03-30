Brewers blanked 4-0 by Cubs on Opening Day

Milwaukee managed just four singles in the first game of the season
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Luis Urias gets up after being tagged out at first during the...
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Luis Urias gets up after being tagged out at first during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Chicago. The Cubs won 4-0. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson had three hits in his Chicago Cubs debut and Marcus Stroman worked six scoreless innings, breezing past baseball’s first pitch-clock violation on his way to a 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday on opening day.

Swanson’s first hit with his new team was an RBI single that sparked a four-run third. He tacked on two more singles and played his usual solid defense at shortstop.

Swanson signed a $177 million, seven-year contract with Chicago in free agency, leaving the Atlanta Braves after seven seasons. The addition of Swanson was the marquee move in a busy offseason for the Cubs after finishing third in the NL Central with a 74-88 record.

Milwaukee was limited to singles for rookie Brice Turang, Willy Adames, Brian Anderson and William Contreras. It also was a tough day for Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, who allowed four hits and issued three walks in five innings.

Stroman struck out eight and walked three in the first start of his second season with the Cubs. Keegan Thompson and Brad Boxberger each got three outs before Michael Fulmer finished the four-hitter.

Milwaukee threatened in the third, loading the bases with one out. But Rowdy Tellez bounced into a double play.

The inning featured the majors’ first violation of its new pitch clock. With no outs, Turang on second base and Christian Yelich at the plate, plate umpire Ron Kulpa pointed to his left wrist and then pointed at Stroman in announcing the violation.

The automatic ball made it a 2-2 count, and Yelich ended up with a walk. But there was never any sign of any protest from Stroman.

Major League Baseball introduced the pitch clock this season to speed the pace of play. Players have 30 seconds to resume play between batters. Between pitches, pitchers have 15 seconds with nobody on and 20 seconds if there is a baserunner. Batters must be in the box and alert to the pitcher with at least eight seconds on the clock.

The Cubs went ahead to stay in the bottom half of the third. Swanson singled home Miles Mastrobuoni and scored on Trey Mancini’s single. Nico Hoerner scored on a throwing error on shortstop Adames.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Turang became the seventh player in franchise history to make his big league debut in the team’s opening-day lineup. The list also includes Hall of Famers Robin Yount (1974) and Paul Molitor (1978).

The 23-year-old Turang wore a suit to the ballpark.

“I thought that was just awesome,” manager Craig Counsell said with a grin. “And he said his dad told him to do it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki (left oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and RHP Kyle Hendricks (right shoulder strain) and LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) were placed on the 15-day IL. Each IL stint was made retroactive to Monday.

UP NEXT

Following an off day, right-hander Brandon Woodruff and left-hander Justin Steele take the mound on Saturday afternoon. Woodruff went 13-4 with a 3.05 ERA in 27 starts for Milwaukee last year. Steele went 4-7 with a 3.18 ERA in a career-best 24 starts for Chicago.

___

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights
36-year-old driver dies after semi crash near Two Rivers
Kaitlyn Skar has been charged with repeated sex assault of same child and child enticement.
Green Bay woman accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy
Two Chicago man are accused of stealing checks and attempting to cash them across Wisconsin.
Two Chicago men accused of mail theft, fraud in Northeast Wisconsin
FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Potentially deadly ‘Candida Auris’ fungal infection spreading across U.S.
Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped

Latest News

Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9)...
Jrue Holiday scores career-high 51 points, Bucks beat Pacers
The Green Bay Phoenix introduced Sundance Wicks as the ninth head basketball coach in program...
Sunny Wicks era officially dawns for Green Bay basketball
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL preseason...
LaFleur: Transitioning from Rodgers to Love will be a “progression’