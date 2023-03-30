$1.5 Million raised for needs on UW-Madison campus during ‘Day of the Badger’

(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Donors raised more than $1.5 million dollars to go towards the UW-Madison campus’ greatest needs Wednesday during the fourth “Day of the Badger” event, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association announced.

UW officials said more than 6200 gifts were pledged throughout the day to more than 100 funds and programs, including: (UW Alumni Association’s language)

· Chancellor’s Annual Fund: This fund empowers the chancellor to address the UW’s most urgent needs as they arise and evolve.

· Great People Annual Scholarship Fund: This fund supports students who are accepted to UW-Madison but do not have sufficient financial resources to enroll and attend the university.

· Diversity, equity, and inclusion: Gifts to the Raimey-Noland Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Fund support campuswide efforts to promote a welcoming community at UW-Madison.

“We are so grateful to all of the alumni and friends of UW-Madison who stepped up to help meet critical needs,” director of annual giving at the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, Betsy Popelka Massnick said.

“These funds will be distributed in the next days and weeks to help students and the university accomplish its many important goals.”

