WPS Farm Show looks at future of farming

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual WPS Farm Show is drawing people to Oshkosh over the next few days.

The WPS Farm Show shows off new types of technology available to farmers from across the state and all over the country, including a new tractor that runs on methane.

“This is something that’s brand new. It’s a prototype; there’s only a couple of them in the U.S., and we’re lucky enough to have one from New Holland,” Kevin Icznowski, a sales consultant for Swiderski Equipment Inc., showed us.

The tractor isn’t for sale yet, but it would potentially cut down on future fuel costs for farmers who can use methane gases from their property to power it.

“It’s neat. It’s new technology. It’s something brand-new, cutting edge, and it’s coming to our area. I think that’s pretty special,” Icznowski said.

Another trend is the use of drones for fertilizing and seeding crops. Various versions of farming drones are on display. They allow farmers to work more flexible hours with fewer people.

“I don’t know if they’re replacing anything, but they’re an additional tool for the farmers and custom applicators. They can do the job if the ground is wet. They don’t do any damage to the crops,” Tony Orlando, owner of Eagle Eye Ag. Drones, said.

The more things change in agriculture technology, the more things stay the same.

“There are things that haven’t changed. Cattle still need to eat, and they still need to have their manure moved out of the barns and facilities,” Kevin Habeck, Patz Corporation district sales manager, said.

Patz Corporation attended the first farm show in 1961 and still sells the same piece of equipment -- a gutter cleaner -- along with newer inventions on display, as well.

“This is probably our number one show that we come to every year, because it’s in the spring of the year, everybody’s got a little spring fever going on, they’re waiting for the weather to warm up to get outside and do things,” Habeck said.

The WPS Farm Show continues through Thursday at the EAA AirVenture convention grounds.

