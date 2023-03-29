Webster Elementary opens its own post office

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at Webster Elementary Children’s Center has become a true community. They now have their very own post office.

Thanks to a school spirit grant from the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, the school was able to set up the post office and it opened for business Wednesday.

It encourages students to write to each other in a meaningful way. The school says between 30 and 50 letters go through the post office every Monday and Wednesday. Unlike with adults, all mail the kids get is positive and enjoyable.

“When you’re a kid, you get great mail. You don’t get bills or anything like that. So, it’s all good for them,” said Todd Lowney, the Literacy Coach at Green Bay Area Public School District.

The grant also provided paper, pencils, pencil grips, and letter sorting containers. The literacy coach says he got the idea from another district where he taught.

