RAIN, THUNDER, & SNOW THREAT FROM INCOMING STORM

Waking up Wednesday morning, some areas will be seeing very light snow flurries fall as a weak cold front passes over Wisconsin. Little to no impact is expected from this snowfall, but the main idea from this cold front is how much colder it will be. Cold air behind the system with northwest winds will make it feel like its in the 20s for highs today and single digits by nightfall. Temperatures will be between 15-20 degrees below average. Winds will be breezy from the northwest between 15-20 mph gusting up to 25 mph. Mostly sunny skies are expected as high pressure from the Dakotas move in.

Our next weathermaker will intensify off the coast of California on Wednesday and move across the Rockies on Thursday. This will bring a warm front starting Thursday night with chances of wet snow and wintry mix. After midnight into Friday, the wet snow will convert over to rain with chances of rumbles of thunder. No severe weather is expected. The rest of Friday will be rainy with chances of storms and highs will be near 50 degrees so it’ll feel like spring. Unfortunately, the cold front will move in quickly behind the storms bringing colder air. This will convert the rain back to wet snow early Saturday morning and accumulation could be intense once again. 2-5″ of wet snow is possible Saturday morning, but more snow is possible depending on the tracking of the system. If the system moves further south, then heavier snow will come reaching up to double digits, IF that happens. NO First Alert Weather Days have been issued, but if the wet snow forecast increases for Saturday morning, we could issue one.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: SSW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Morning isolated snowflakes, much colder and sunny. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very cold. Wind chills in teens and single digits. LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Overcast and warmer, late afternoon of rain and wintry mix. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Rain and thunderstorms. Near 50s. HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Rain converts to early wet snow. Several inches possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, late chance for wet snow. HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Partly sunny and very nice. HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Chance of rain, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 49

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.