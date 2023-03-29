Pet dog dies after house fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A pet dog died after a house fire in Greenville.

Crews responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a house fire on Greenville Drive. When officials arrived on scene, they noticed heavy smoke coming from the top of the house.

No one was home at the time and no one was hurt, but a pet dog died.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

According to the Greenville fire chief, Greenville Drive was going one way and was down to one lane as crews responded to the house fire.

