OSHA cites Fox Valley roofing contractor over fall hazards

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the Fox Valley’s largest roofing contractors is being cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) over fall hazards.

OSHA says Appleton-based Security-Luebke Roofing Inc. allowed a subcontractor to expose workers to fall risks at an Appleton worksite in October. According to the federal agency, an inspector saw at least nine workers for JJ Roofing Co. lacked adequate protection. Security-Luebke representatives were at the work site, according to the inspector.

Security-Luebke faces a proposed $140,633 in penalties for violating federal fall protection requirements. OSHA says the contractor also failed to conduct a comprehensive site audit and ensure its subcontractor’s employees used the required fall protection.

OSHA also cited JJ Roofing Co., of Kaukauna, for not training workers on the safe use of fall protection equipment. The subcontractor was cited for the same violations in 2018 and 2020. OSHA proposed $28,126 in penalties.

The companies can contest the findings.

OSHA says this happened “just two months after [Security-Luebke] discussed the importance of safe work practices with the U.S. Department of Labor.”

“Despite their assurances that they would comply with federal requirements, Security-Luebke and JJ Roofing have continually endangered their employees’ safety and well-being,” OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack wrote in a statement. “General contractors like Security-Luebke must make sure their employees and those employed by their subcontractors are protected from job site hazards.”

The agency says Security-Luebke has been in business since 1934 and has 120 employees. JJ Roofing was founded in 2012; the number of employees was not given.

