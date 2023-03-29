MORE SNOW, RAIN, AND WIND ON THE WAY. SOME THUNDER TOO!

Old Man Winter hangs on. Afternoon highs will only be in the 20s and low 30s today. Thankfully those gusty winds will ease as we head towards the evening. Lows tumble into the teens in most spots tonight under mainly clear skies. Another potent weather maker will affect our area from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Clouds thicken Thursday and we expect a band of snow or wintry mix to move in by late afternoon. This activity will lift to the north during the evening and gradually switch over to more some rain as time goes on. A coating to around 3″ may fall with this initial batch of wintry weather.

More in the way of rain is expected later Thursday night and during the day Friday but a mix could linger across the far north. There may be some thunderstorms on Friday as milder air tries to build into the region. Some strong or severe weather could develop across southern parts of Wisconsin, but it’s unlikely that this activity would make it up here. Highs top out in the 40s but some low 50s are possible across our southern areas.

Rain will turn back to snow Friday night and Saturday morning as we get on the back side of the storm. Strong winds will also develop, perhaps gusting 30-40 mph. The combination of snow and wind will likely lead to travel issues across part of NE Wisconsin for the first part of Saturday. An additional 2-6″ of snow may fall across our area with this 2nd round of snow... but the Northwoods and areas near the U.P. border may see up to a foot. Recent model data has trended in that general direction... but there is always a chance the heaviest snow band could end up farther south. Stay tuned for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: W/SW 3-7 MPH

THURSDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny & cold. Gusty winds ease late. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & cold. Wind chills in teens and single digits. LOW: 14

THURSDAY: Early sun then turning clouds. Snow & mix developing by mid to late PM. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Areas of rain and some embedded thunder. Mix far north? HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Morning snow & wind. Turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light wintry mix possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. A little milder. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Chance of rain, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 49

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.