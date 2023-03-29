LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT... COLDER & BRISK WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
QUIET START TO THE WEEK BUT IT WON’T END THAT WAY
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A weak weathermaker will push across the area tonight. A band of light snow is possible but accumulations should be relatively minor... anywhere from a coating to perhaps an inch. There may be some slick spots for your Wednesday AM commute, but widespread problems are not expected. Gusty NW winds will develop tonight and continue Wednesday.

Wednesday is shaping up to be pretty sunny but it will be cold and brisk. We’ll start the morning in the lower 20s with some lingering clouds. Highs across Northeast Wisconsin should only range from the upper 20s to lower 30s despite skies turning sunny. Wind chills stay in the teen for a good chunk of the day. Lows Wednesday night should bottom out well into the teens again.

Temperatures moderate back into the 40s on Thursday as a bigger storm system arrives. It will affect our area through Saturday. A band of snow, mix, and rain is forecast to arrive Thursday afternoon. Rain is more likely for our area Thursday night into Friday. There may be some thunder too. A switchover to wet snow is expected Friday night and Saturday morning. Gusty winds will be a concern as the system swirls through the region. Snowfall totals could range from several inches to something more significant... but data remains unclear at the moment. Check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty light snow showers... an inch or less. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Turning sunny. Colder and blustery. Chills in the teens. HIGH: 33 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Early sun then cloudy. Evening wintry mix-snow, then rain. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Windy at times... Rain turns to wet snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Early snow, then clearing. A windy morning. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light mix possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Milder. Stray sprinkle? HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix developing. HIGH: 48

