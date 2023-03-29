Green Bay Mayor seeks support from labor unions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the days left in the Green Bay race for mayor wind down, the ads just don’t stop. Most take a partisan tone, in support of either Eric Genrich or Chad Weininger.

On March 29, Genrich held a news conference to tout his latest endorsement, involving groups from local labor unions.

During that time, he also chastised Weininger for his support of ACT 10 while a Republican member of the state legislature.

“I think it’s really important to emphasize that distinction, especially in a community like Green Bay. Green Bay, as is true for the United States as a whole, but particularly true of greater Green Bay, we have built the middle class as a result of the labor movement here,” said Genrich.

After the the news conference-- another media outlet followed up with Genrich.

And WBAY wanted to as well.

At first Genrich refused to do so, stating he takes issue with stories we’ve done, critical of his administration.

WBAY’s reporter Jason Zimmerman said: “It is my job to ask the tough questions. I’m also a political reporter for the station, and that’s what I do. So if you have a problem with that, you can take it up with our management, but that is exactly what I intend to do.”

Genrich responded: “I don’t have anything to take up, I just don’t appreciate the role that you played historically the last two years.”

We did reach out to Weininger today, for a response. We wanted to know his reasoning for voting in favor of ACT 10, and if he felt any different now. That legislation ended collective bargaining right for most public employees. So far, Weininger has not gotten back to us.

