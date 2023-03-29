Family grieves woman electrocuted helping neighbors escape house fire

By Zoe Chipalla and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Family members of an Illinois woman are trying to wrap their minds around her sudden death after they say she came in contact with a live power line while helping her neighbors escape a house fire.

“It hurts. It hurts a lot. And I don’t think you understand the totality of it,” Pete Rosa said.

WIFR reports these are difficult words for Rosa, as he struggles to grasp the death of his family member, 32-year-old Marley McFarland.

“Marley and I had a connection because we both served in the military,” Rosa said, “and in the military, one of the first things you learn is sacrifice.”

Family says that’s exactly what McFarland did Saturday morning, as she ran outside her home in Byron, Illinois, to help her neighbors escape a house fire.

“She did it not knowing it would be one of the last things she ever did,” Rosa said.

Rosa says McFarland came in contact with a live power line, shocking her to death. First responders suspect a recent snowstorm knocked down the wire.

McFarland was the mother of five children, including a baby born just a few months ago. She also leaves behind a boyfriend and former husband, who now must navigate the role of a single father.

“In a situation like this, you focus on one step at a time, so you’re not overwhelmed,” Rosa said. “It’s easy to close your eyes and look five years into the future and be crushed by the weight of the decisions you’ll have to make.”

But Rosa says his family is also overwhelmed by the support and generosity of community members, who, with every minute that passes, step up in remarkable ways to help loved ones as they face their lives without McFarland.

“They’re still a family,” Rosa said, “albeit, without one of the most important pieces, and that’s mom.”

Rosa and his wife created a GoFundMe page to help McFarland’s boyfriend, former husband and her kids.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelvin Emmons of De Pere was arrested for a 1988 murder in California
Cold case murder suspect from De Pere arrested after 34 years
Lou Griffin was arrested for the murder of Lisa Holstead through DNA evidence
Griffin sentenced after DNA solves 1986 cold case death of Lisa Holstead
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
UPDATE: Name of victim in deadly crash on Interstate 41 near Fond du Lac released
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Whitewater community held a candlelight vigil for a baby found dead in a field near a...
Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field

Latest News

A spokesperson for the police department confirmed that two officers were shot while answering...
1 officer dead, another injured in standoff with suspect in Ala.
A staffer for Sen. Rand Paul was hospitalized after police say he was attacked by a man who had...
Man accused of stabbing Senate staffer after prison release
Peshtigo resident Shelley Ellis lost her two-year-old daughter Vera to cancer in 2022. After...
Community hosts spaghetti dinner to help benefit children diagnosed with cancer
Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly
Your Voice, Your Vote: Daniel Kelly, conservative for Wisconsin Supreme Court