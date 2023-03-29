Citing pattern of behavior, judge sentences Keshena man to 2 years for domestic assault

U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the federal courthouse in Green Bay
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 41-year-old Keshena man will spend the next two years in federal prison for assaulting his child’s mother.

Federal prosecutors say Stephen Teller Jr. was seen dragging a screaming woman into a house on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Tribal Police responding to the 911 call found Teller choked the woman with his forearm and punched her a number of times. Because of previous offenses in Menominee Tribal Court, the case was eligible for federal prosecution.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach said Teller had a pattern of violent behavior against women he was in relationships with. Teller pleaded guilty to Domestic Assault by a Habitual Offender in December.

Teller will be on supervised release for 3 years after he gets out of prison.

