Brown County authorities search for financial crimes suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect involved in numerous financial crimes in Brown County and Milwaukee County.

The suspect was wearing a black winter cap, black “Carhartt” jacket, black “Champion” sweatshirt, jeans, and black/white “Airwalk Grip” shoes.

In a news release, authorities didn’t disclose any details of the crimes the suspect is accused of committing.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect involved in numerous financial crimes in Brown County and Milwaukee County. (Brown County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this individual, please contact Sgt. Marc Shield at 920-448-4404 or marc.shield@browncountywi.gov.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers (non-profit, non-police affiliated, civilian-run organization) at 920-432-7867, through their website www.432stop.com, or the P3 Tip App.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.