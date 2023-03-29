Brown County authorities search for financial crimes suspect

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect involved in numerous...
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect involved in numerous financial crimes in Brown County and Milwaukee County.(Brown County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect involved in numerous financial crimes in Brown County and Milwaukee County.

The suspect was wearing a black winter cap, black “Carhartt” jacket, black “Champion” sweatshirt, jeans, and black/white “Airwalk Grip” shoes.

In a news release, authorities didn’t disclose any details of the crimes the suspect is accused of committing.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect involved in numerous...
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect involved in numerous financial crimes in Brown County and Milwaukee County.(Brown County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this individual, please contact Sgt. Marc Shield at 920-448-4404 or marc.shield@browncountywi.gov.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers (non-profit, non-police affiliated, civilian-run organization) at 920-432-7867, through their website www.432stop.com, or the P3 Tip App.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Skar has been charged with repeated sex assault of same child and child enticement.
Green Bay woman accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy
The Whitewater community held a candlelight vigil for a baby found dead in a field near a...
Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field
File Graphic
Two teens arrested for Kwik Trip robbery in Manitowoc
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Potentially deadly ‘Candida Auris’ fungal infection spreading across U.S.

Latest News

Police car lights
Wisconsin recognizes state agents, scientists for helping solve decades-old crimes
The exhibition and window display will be on view through Veterans Day 2023.
Wisconsin Veterans Museum exhibition honors, remembers Vietnam War veterans
A potential buyer checks out a gun which is displayed on an exhibitor’s table during the...
25 terms you should know to understand the gun control debate
Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped