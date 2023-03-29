Appleton Easter Egg Workshop teaches Ukrainian Culture

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Easter is just around the corner and many people will celebrate with annual traditions. Some people in our area are celebrating Ukrainian traditions this year, like those participating in an Easter egg workshop at the Trout Museum of Art.

Additionally, a Ukrainian artist’s Pysanki artwork is on display. Sarah Christensen, the artist’s daughter, says she wants people to know Ukraine is much more than just a country going through a war.

“She would sit for hours and hours because she loved to do it. She didn’t do it for fame or fortune for herself, she did it to give to the family as gifts and enjoy the art,” said Christensen.

Sarah’s mother went on to receive the National Endowment of the Arts Award for her artwork on Pysanki Easter eggs.

“It’s such a cool thing for the community to see the beautiful culture of Ukraine, the wonderful people of Ukraine and we want to have this continue in the community, we want to share it with the community,” said Christensen.

People in our area now have the chance to learn the Ukrainian tradition; a fundraising workshop offered at the Trout Museum of art next weekend is now completely sold out.

“Participants will not only get to try their hand at making a Pysanki, but they’ll also learn about the history of the Pysanki,” said Olga Halaburda Hietpas, the Pysanki Workshop Facilitator.

The workshop teaches cultural designs, symbols, colors and techniques.

Proceeds go to Chalice of Mercy, a Wisconsin non-profit providing aid to Ukrainians. Sarah encourages others to do what they can to support Ukraine.

