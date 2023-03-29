36-year-old driver dies after semi crash near Two Rivers

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a 36-year-old man from Algoma.

At around 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, deputies, EMS, and fire crews responded to CTH V east of Tannery Road, within the Township of Two Rivers, regarding a single-vehicle crash.

The sheriff’s office said a 36-year-old man was operating a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor and loaded trailer unit owned by Algoma Lumber Company, heading eastbound on CTH V. The semi unit entered the south ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn onto the roof of its cab.

The 36-year-old operator was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Pet dog dies after house fire in Greenville
