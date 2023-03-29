3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Tasmanian tigers and northern lights

Aurora borealis, better known as the northern lights, appear in green and red tones in the skies in northeast Iowa on Thursday, March 23, 2023.(Corey Thompson/KCRG)
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Tasmanian Tiger was believed to be hunted to extinction in the late 1930s to early 1940s. The animals were carnivorous marsupials, native to the Australian mainland and the islands of Tasmania and New Guinea, according to the webpage of the Australian Museum in Sydney, Australia.

However, researchers say a few animals may have been alive as recently as the 1990s.

And now - there is a company that wants to bring them back in just 10 years!

In other news: Northern lights danced in the skies above northeast Wisconsin in mid-March, and they may come back towards the end of the month. The spectacular nightly sights are made possible by another huge hole on the sun.

