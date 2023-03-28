UW-Oshkosh releases 2023 football schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The UW-Oshkosh Titans will open at home for the second straight year, and begin WIAC play against UW-Whitewater in late September.

The Titans will host Texas Lutheran in the season opener at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium on September 3rd before hitting the road for the rest of their non-conference slate at Wheaton College and East Texas Baptist.

Defending WIAC champion UW-Whitewater visits Oshkosh to open the conference schedule on September 30th. Last season the Titans fell to Whitewater 17-3 on the road.

Homecoming is set for October 28th as the Titans host UW-Stevens Point. UWO will end the regular season against UW-River Falls at home on November 11th.

Complete Schedule

Sept. 2 at 1:05 p.m. vs. Texas Lutheran (Oshkosh, WI)

Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. at Wheaton College (Wheaton, IL)

Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at East Texas Baptist Univ. (Marshall, TX)

Sept. 30 at 1:05 p.m. vs. UW-Whitewater* (Oshkosh, WI)

Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. at UW-Stout* (Menomonie, WI)

Oct. 14 at 1:05 p.m. vs. UW-Eau Claire* (Oshkosh, WI)

Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. at UW-La Crosse* (La Crosse, WI)

Oct. 28 at 1:35 p.m. vs. UW-Stevens Point* (Oshkosh, WI)

Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. at UW-Platteville* (Platteville, WI)

Nov. 11 at 1:05 p.m. vs. UW-River Falls* (Oshkosh, WI)

