Russia says it has test-fired missiles in the Sea of Japan

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s Defense Ministry says Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.

The ministry said Tuesday that two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.

The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.

It says the exercise took place in the Peter The Great Bay in the Sea of Japan but does not give more precise coordinates.

Japan’s Defense Ministry had no immediate response. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive snow accumulations during spring storm
Up to 20 inches of snow - and counting
Kelvin Emmons of De Pere was arrested for a 1988 murder in California
Cold case murder suspect from De Pere arrested after 34 years
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
UPDATE: Name of victim in deadly crash on Interstate 41 near Fond du Lac released
Lou Griffin was arrested for the murder of Lisa Holstead through DNA evidence
Lou Griffin sentenced for 1986 cold case death of Lisa Holstead
Fentanyl
Two people arrested on drug charges in Fond du Lac

Latest News

Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore (5) shoots over Ohio State guard Rikki Harris during the...
Va Tech women headed to 1st Final Four after topping Ohio St
WATCH: UW-Oshkosh Gymnastics wins back-to-back national titles
WATCH: UW-Oshkosh Gymnastics wins back-to-back national titles
South Carolina's Raven Johnson (25) dribbles past Maryland's Bri McDaniel (24) in the first...
March Madness: Boston, South Carolina women reach Final Four
People gather at the funeral home where the body of the Xavier Lopez is being prepared for the...
Mexican children’s entertainer Xavier Lopez, ‘Chabelo’, dies at 88