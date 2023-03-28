A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW TUESDAY NIGHT

Skies should stay relatively clear through tonight with just some high, thin cloud cover overhead. Lows will slip into the upper teens north with low-to-mid 20s elsewhere. We should see mostly sunny skies through the first half of Tuesday with clouds increasing late. Highs will get into the lower 40s.

The first of 2 weathermakers is slated to pass Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. A coating to an inch or two of snow may fall as it passes but the system is looking moisture starved. There may be some slick spots around for the Wednesday morning commute. Wednesday will be colder and blustery with highs in the lower half of the 30s.

A bigger storm system is expected Thursday through Saturday and it will have more moisture to work with. It has the potential to give our region decent rain in addition to more wintry mix or wet snow. The track of the low pressure center will determine how much of each we get... and that won’t be established for a few days. Check back in for details later this week.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: High clouds. A quiet night. LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of evening snow. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Early snow then turning mostly sunny. Colder. HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain develops & wintry mix north late. HIGH: 43 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Areas of rain. Some thunder SOUTH? Wintry mix or snow possible late. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Chance of morning snow. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles? HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty sprinkles. HIGH: 48

