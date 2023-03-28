Report: Wisconsin Funding for Conservation and DNR dropped

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new report suggests Wisconsin is lacking in its funding for conservation.

The review by the non-partisan Wisconsin Policy Forum found that despite being the 16th highest in outdoor recreation impact on the economy and top ten for number of fishing and hunting licenses bought.

The state itself has decreased funding for the DNR by almost 69% when adjusting for inflation. This despite the state’s long and storied reputation for conservation and outdoor past times.

The author of the report, Jason Stein, who is also the Vice President and Research Director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum, joined WBAY in the studio to discuss the report.

