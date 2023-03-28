NICE AFTERNOON, LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE TONIGHT

We’re enjoying more sunshine today but highs in the low to mid 40s are below average for this time of year. To make matters worse, it’ll be even colder on Wednesday as we just can’t shake Old Man Winter.

A weak weather maker and cold front will push across the area tonight. A band of light snow is possible but accumulations should be relatively minor... anywhere from a coating to perhaps an inch. There may be some slick spots for your Wednesday AM commute. Gusty NW winds will develop tonight.

Wednesday is shaping up to be pretty sunny but it will be cold and brisk. Highs across NE Wisconsin should range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind chills stay in the teen for a good chunk of the day. Lows Wednesday night may bottom out well into the teens again.

Temperatures moderate back into the 40s on Thursday as a bigger storm system arrives. It will affect our area through Saturday. A band of snow, mix, and rain is forecast to arrive Thursday afternoon. Rain is more likely for our area Thursday night into Friday. There may be some thunder too. A switchover to wet snow is expected Friday night and Saturday morning. Gusty winds will be a concern as the system swirls through the region. Snowfall totals could range from several inches to something more significant... but data remains unclear at the moment. Check back in for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: SW/NW 5-15 G20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW/W 10-25 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Late clouds. Continued cool. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers... An inch or less. LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Turning sunny. Colder and blustery. Chills in the teens. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Early sun then cloudy. Afternoon wintry mix, snow, and rain. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Windy at times... Rain turns to wet snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Early snow, then clearing. A windy morning. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light mix possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Milder. HIGH: 51

