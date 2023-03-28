MORE SUN, THEN SNOW SHOWERS LATER TONIGHT

Our spring season has gotten off to a sluggish start. We have yet to reach 50 degrees so far this year. The last time we failed to reach 50 degrees in Green Bay by the end of March was back in 2013. Today will be another day with cooler than normal temperatures, with most highs in the lower 40s.

It’s also going to be another mostly sunny day, but clouds will increase by the end of the afternoon. There’s a “clipper” disturbance heading in our direction, which will give us light snow tonight. Most of it will fall around and after midnight, so it might be a little slick as your start your Wednesday morning commute. We’re expecting an inch or less of accumulation, which will melt with sunshine during the day tomorrow.

Wednesday looks colder with blustery northwest winds. Tomorrow’s highs will be near the freezing mark. After that, we will be back in the 40s.

Then, we’re watching for another spring storm to arrive late in the week. Unlike the last spring storm, this one looks like mostly a rainmaker, but some wet snow will be possible at times. Look for some slushy accumulation north of Green Bay Thursday night, and again area-wide late Friday night and early Saturday morning. At this point, it’s too early to determine how much snow we will get. This weathermaker will also churn up plenty of wind, with the possibility of non-severe thunder on Friday... Keep informed!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/SW 5-10+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW/W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Late clouds. Continued cool. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers... An inch or less. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Turning sunny. Colder and blustery. Chills in the teens. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy. Late rain, with snow and ice NORTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Windy at times... Rain turns to wet snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Early snow, then clearing. A windy morning. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Rain possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 51

