Green Bay woman accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy

Kaitlyn Skar has been charged with repeated sex assault of same child and child enticement.
Kaitlyn Skar has been charged with repeated sex assault of same child and child enticement.(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 27-year-old woman is facing criminal charges, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

Kaitlyn Skar is charged with repeated sex assault of same child, at least 3 violations of 1st or 2nd degree sex assault, and child enticement.

Last week, police were contacted by a woman who accused Skar of having sex with her 13-year-old son. According to statements in a criminal complaint, the child said that Skar was harassing him, telling him she would have people beat him up.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said he went to Skar’s house one day and they had sex. Another witness in the complaint said the two of them had sex at least twice.

While going through messages between Skar and the victim, the complaint said police found she was providing victim with vapes and offered him marijuana.

The complaint said the victim met Skar through a relative. Eventually they exchanged numbers then later used Facebook messenger.

After the first sex encounter, the complaint said Skar sent the minor a sexual video of herself. In the criminal complaint, the victim said they had sex on three occasions at her apartment.

Police went and interviewed Skar, where the complaint said she stated she believed victim was 16 and admitted to the sexual encounters.

Skar appeared in court Tuesday for an initial hearing. If convicted, she faces a possible sentence of up to 40 years for repeated sex assault of same child and up to 25 years for child enticement.

