Green Bay schools begin installing new security system

School safety is top of mind for many parents across the nation. Closer to home Green Bay area public school district will soon have more security installed.
By Emily Beier
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Chief Operations Officer Josh Patchak says some parts of the new system by Georgia-based company Centegix was installed during spring break last week.

The school board voted 6 to 1 February 13th approving the new - first of its kind in Wisconsin - system. It costs $1.8 million over the next 5 years with an annual fee of more than $325,000. The new crisis alert system will be in more than 40 buildings.

Once the installation is complete - students and staff will undergo training to make sure everyone knows how to react to the alerts - from high school students to kindergarteners. Staff would have badges to activate the system and can even lock down the school if needed. Talking with school staff today, it’s something they’re eager to get in place.

“We’re excited about it. Its primary use is not going to be for these very serious active-shooter intruder style situations,” said Patchak. “The vast majority of the situations are ‘Johnny’s fallen and busted his ankle on the playground’ or you know ‘I’ve got a child who’s trying to escape outside to run away from the school’. So, those less-serious situations, although still serious are going to be the majority of the usage.”

He adds that they’re ahead of schedule with this system installation. They hope start training in May, having the system operational by the end of the summer.

