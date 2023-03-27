Wolf River man charged with murdering his parents returned to court Monday

The Wolf River man charged with murdering his parents returned to court earlier Monday.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wolf River man charged with murdering his parents returned to court Monday.

As we’ve reported, 25-year-old Erik Metzig faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of David and Jan Metzig, who were well-known cheese-makers in the town of Wolf River.

A criminal complaint says investigators later found Erik’s journal, claiming he wanted to make his parents death look like an accident.

In court Monday, Metzig waived his time limit for a preliminary hearing and was rescheduled for another date as he tries find an attorney.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive snow accumulations during spring storm
Up to 20 inches of snow - and counting
Kelvin Emmons of De Pere was arrested for a 1988 murder in California
Cold case murder suspect from De Pere arrested after 34 years
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
UPDATE: Name of victim in deadly crash on Interstate 41 near Fond du Lac released
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
Spring storm brings the snow blowers back out
‘It’s Wisconsin:’ spring snowstorm slams Fox Valley

Latest News

The Wolf River man charged with murdering his parents returned to court Monday.
Erik Metzig returns to court
3 Brilliant Minutes: Northern lights and more sky phenomena
3 Brilliant Minutes: Northern lights and more sky phenomena
Tens of thousands of farmers and vendors will be in Oshkosh this week. The 61st Annual WPS Farm...
INTERVIEW: WPS Farm Show returns to EAA grounds March 28 -30
3 Brilliant Minutes: Northern lights and more sky phenomena
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Northern lights and more sky phenomena