WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wolf River man charged with murdering his parents returned to court Monday.

As we’ve reported, 25-year-old Erik Metzig faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of David and Jan Metzig, who were well-known cheese-makers in the town of Wolf River.

A criminal complaint says investigators later found Erik’s journal, claiming he wanted to make his parents death look like an accident.

In court Monday, Metzig waived his time limit for a preliminary hearing and was rescheduled for another date as he tries find an attorney.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.