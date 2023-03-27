Two people arrested on drug charges in Fond du Lac

Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD) was executing a warrant related to a burglary investigation on the 200 block of East Rees Street on March 24, 2023, when an unrelated medical emergency on the nearby 200 block of Ledgeview Avenue was reported.

There, officers encountered a 38-year-old man from Allenton, who was taken into custody. Also on the premises was a 54-old-man, from Allenton as well, who was overdosing on suspected fentanyl. FDLPD Detectives immediately requested paramedics and began providing lifesaving efforts until Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue arrived.

The 38-year-male was arrested on a drug charge and is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail. The 54-year-old male was treated at St. Agnes Hospital (SSM Health) and was also arrested on drug charges and held at the Fond du Lac County Jail. The investigation into the burglary remains active. No further details or information are being released at this time.

