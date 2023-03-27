SUNSHINE AND SOME AFTERNOON CLOUDS

The wind has turned to the north-northeast behind a weak disturbance passing through the Great Lakes. While this breeze isn’t very strong, it will cool us down a few degrees compared to yesterday. High temperatures this afternoon will be mainly in the lower 40s, which is still mild enough to cause more melting of our newly accrued snowpack.

Skies will be sunny this morning, but look for some clouds this afternoon. They should be high and thin enough for us to see some filtered sunshine. We’ll be thinly cloudy tonight with cold and calm weather across Wisconsin.

The forecast looks unsettled after that... Look for scattered snow showers tomorrow night and into early Wednesday. Some folks could see up to inch of accumulation, but it will be hit and miss. Then, another strong storm will move across the region late in the week. It looks like it will last from Thursday night through Saturday morning. Right now, it looks like mostly rain, but some ice and snow will be possible at times, especially Friday night and into the start of the weekend. There’s potential for more snow to shovel, but it’s too early to know how much at this point... Stay tuned for more information as this weathermaker gets closer.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Morning sunshine. Some afternoon clouds. A little cooler. HIGH: 41

TONIGHT: High, thin clouds. Cold and calm. LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Continued cool. Light snow at night. HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes, then clearing. A bit blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain at night, with a wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Breezy with periods of rain. Maybe thunder? Then, ice and snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Early snow, then clearing. Quite windy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 44

