QUIET START TO THE WEEK BUT IT WON’T END THAT WAY

Seasonable temperatures, sunshine, and scattered clouds will be enjoyed as we begin the week. A few weather makers remain on the way and more snow is possible over the next 7 days. Some rain too.

This afternoon will feature a mix of sun & clouds. Highs will be mainly in the 40s with some cooler upper 30s near Lake Michigan. Snow will continue to melt. We stay quiet tonight with lows in the 20s. Look for highs in the 40s again Tuesday with variably cloudy skies.

The first of 2 weather makers is slated to pass Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. A coating to an inch or two of snow may fall as it passes but the system is looking moisture starved. There may be some slick spots around Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

A bigger storm system is expected Thursday through Saturday and it will have more moisture to work with. It has the potential to give our region decent rain in addition to more wintry mix or wet snow. The track of the low pressure center will determine how much of each we get... and that won’t be established for a few days. Check back in for details later this week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/S 2-8 MPH

TONIGHT: SE/W 0-5 MPH

TUESDAY: W 4-10 MPH

TODAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of evening snow. HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Early snow then turning partly cloudy. Colder. HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain develops & wintry mix by afternoon. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Areas of rain. Some thunder SOUTH? Wintry mix or snow possible late. HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Chance of morning snow or mix. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower. HIGH: 48

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.