QUIET START TO THE WEEK BUT IT WON’T END THAT WAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
We're watching a couple weathermakers this week
By Keith Gibson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Seasonable temperatures, sunshine, and scattered clouds will be enjoyed as we begin the week. A few weather makers remain on the way and more snow is possible over the next 7 days. Some rain too.

This afternoon will feature a mix of sun & clouds. Highs will be mainly in the 40s with some cooler upper 30s near Lake Michigan. Snow will continue to melt. We stay quiet tonight with lows in the 20s. Look for highs in the 40s again Tuesday with variably cloudy skies.

The first of 2 weather makers is slated to pass Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. A coating to an inch or two of snow may fall as it passes but the system is looking moisture starved. There may be some slick spots around Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

A bigger storm system is expected Thursday through Saturday and it will have more moisture to work with. It has the potential to give our region decent rain in addition to more wintry mix or wet snow. The track of the low pressure center will determine how much of each we get... and that won’t be established for a few days. Check back in for details later this week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/S 2-8 MPH

TONIGHT: SE/W 0-5 MPH

TUESDAY: W 4-10 MPH

TODAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of evening snow. HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Early snow then turning partly cloudy. Colder. HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain develops & wintry mix by afternoon. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Areas of rain. Some thunder SOUTH? Wintry mix or snow possible late. HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Chance of morning snow or mix. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower. HIGH: 48

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive snow accumulations during spring storm
Up to 20 inches of snow - and counting
Kelvin Emmons of De Pere was arrested for a 1988 murder in California
Cold case murder suspect from De Pere arrested after 34 years
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
UPDATE: Name of victim in deadly crash on Interstate 41 near Fond du Lac released
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
Spring storm brings the snow blowers back out
‘It’s Wisconsin:’ spring snowstorm slams Fox Valley

Latest News

SUNSHINE AND SOME AFTERNOON CLOUDS
SUNSHINE AND SOME AFTERNOON CLOUDS
SUNSHINE AND SOME AFTERNOON CLOUDS
SUNSHINE AND SOME AFTERNOON CLOUDS 2
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A quiet start but storms are brewing
It ain't over till it's over - more snow is possible
TWO WEATHER MAKERS TO WATCH DURING THE WEEK AHEAD