No major summer events planned for Lambeau this year, focus on NFL Draft

By WBAY news staff and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Unlike previous summers, no major concerts or special games are planned this summer for Lambeau Field.

During a meeting Monday, the Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District announced there won’t be summer events happening at Lambeau Field this year.

Additionally, the director of public affairs for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Popkey, said by the end of this week, they will officially submit their bid for the 2025 NFL draft and hope to hear back by May.

Lambeau Field has previously hosted big summer events, such as an exhibition match between European soccer clubs FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City, which was the first-ever soccer match played at the stadium. In the summer of 2019, Lambeau Field hosted music legend Paul McCartney for a one-night only concert.

