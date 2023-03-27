Lou Griffin sentenced for 1986 cold case death of Lisa Holstead

Lou Griffin was arrested for the murder of Lisa Holstead through DNA evidence
Lou Griffin was arrested for the murder of Lisa Holstead through DNA evidence
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been sentenced in the 1986 killing of a woman in Green Bay. The case was once considered the longest-unsolved murder in Green Bay.

Lou Griffin was sentenced Monday to ten years in prison for the death of Lisa Holstead.

Back in January, Griffin pleaded “no contest” to a charge of Homicide by Reckless Conduct. The court found him guilty.

Griffin was originally charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, a higher class of felony than the reckless conduct charge.

In August of 1986, Lisa Holstead was 22 years old when she was found dead in a marshy section of the Ken Euers Nature Area. Holstead had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

In 2020, police announced the arrest of Lou A. Griffin for Holstead’s killing. Investigators found Griffin through genetic genealogy.

When confronted by investigators, police said Griffin was cooperative. He voluntarily went to the sheriff’s office and talked with investigators for a few hours. Prosecutors say Griffin eventually told police he might have had sex with Holstead but denied killing her. He remembered he was high on cocaine and drinking alcohol that night.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive snow accumulations during spring storm
Up to 20 inches of snow - and counting
Kelvin Emmons of De Pere was arrested for a 1988 murder in California
Cold case murder suspect from De Pere arrested after 34 years
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
UPDATE: Name of victim in deadly crash on Interstate 41 near Fond du Lac released
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
Spring storm brings the snow blowers back out
‘It’s Wisconsin:’ spring snowstorm slams Fox Valley

Latest News

Kelvin Emmons of De Pere was arrested for a 1988 murder in California
Cold case murder suspect from De Pere arrested after 34 years
Destroyed Aspiro buses
Aspiro announces fundraising success, orders new buses
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Preliminary exam for Semi driver arrested in deadly L’Anse gas station crash adjourned third time
Fire destroyed five buses at Aspiro in February 2023
Aspiro plans "exciting" announcement on fundraising