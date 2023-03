PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Polka legend Alvin Styczynski has passed away, the Marnocha Funeral Home confirmed Monday.

Styczynski was a well-known polka musician, recording albums such as The Midwest Sounds of Alvin Styczynski.

Styczynski was 87 years old.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.