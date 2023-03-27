Jets not ‘hitting panic button’ during Rodgers trade talks with Packers

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The New York Jets are not hitting the ‘panic button’ as talks with the Packers continue, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

“I’m confident that things are going to work out. You guys know me. I’m a very positive person and optimistic, so I’m confident that things will go the way we’re hoping. But at the same time, it’s not going to eat at me,” Saleh told reporters at the NFL Annual Meetings on Monday.

“Matt [Lafleur] and I have been respectful of this whole process. We really are not talking about it. We still are just talking about family and talking about the stuff we have been talking about since we were graduate assistants together at Central Michigan. So we have agreed not to talk about it, to let it be, and let the general managers handle it. Joe (Douglas) is the one who is kind of working in the trenches with [Brian Gutekunst}. So I will just defer to him”

General manager Joe Douglas echoing the same sentiment and telling reporters there’s no heard deadline for a deal to get done.

“There’s been some productive conversations. We’re not where we need to be yet, but I feel we’re in a good place. there’s no hard deadline. There’s not a ton of urgency from our standpoint but we’re optimistic,” said Joe Douglas, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Douglas would not comment on whether or not the Jets are willing to part with their first round pick in this year’s draft in a trade for Rodgers, according to ESPN’s Rick Cimini.

The Packers and Jets are also not set to have more talks at the annual meetings, per ESPN.

Other big news at the beginning of the annual meetings involves a different quarterback, Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback releasing a statement on social media that he requested a trade from the team on March 2nd.

That’s five days before the team placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. That allows Jackson to negotiate with other teams, but gives Baltimore the opportunity to match any offer sheet or receive a pair of first round picks if their star quarterback leaves.

Jackson would present another option for the Jets if they are unable to reach a deal with Green Bay. Douglas told reporters on Monday they would be “negotiating in bad faith” if the team pursued Jackson.

