INTERVIEW: WPS Farm Show returns to EAA grounds March 28 -30

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tens of thousands of farmers and vendors will be in Oshkosh this week. The 61st Annual WPS Farm Show starts Tuesday at the EAA grounds.

Around 20,000 people are expected to visit with around 400 vendors from 19 states and two countries.

The show helps connect farmers from both big and small operations with new technologies and processes.

And to give us a preview, Matt Cullen, spokesperson for WPS, explains more in the video above.

