Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event

President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, Mach 24, 2023.
President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, Mach 24, 2023.(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled Monday to host a White House event recognizing the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit.

Biden is announcing new resources to support women who own small businesses, including an expansion of the Women Business Centers network, the administration said in a news release.

According to the SBA, its Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the National Women’s Business Council are holding panels, fireside chats, and “Ask an Expert” workshops as part of the multi-day summit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive snow accumulations during spring storm
Up to 20 inches of snow - and counting
Kelvin Emmons of De Pere was arrested for a 1988 murder in California
Cold case murder suspect from De Pere arrested after 34 years
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
UPDATE: Name of victim in deadly crash on Interstate 41 near Fond du Lac released
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
Spring storm brings the snow blowers back out
‘It’s Wisconsin:’ spring snowstorm slams Fox Valley

Latest News

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter...
Twitter celebs balk at paying Elon Musk for blue check mark
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
LIVE: 3 students, 3 adults, shooter at Tennessee school dead, authorities say
Kelvin Emmons of De Pere was arrested for a 1988 murder in California
Cold case murder suspect from De Pere arrested after 34 years
Destroyed Aspiro buses
Aspiro announces fundraising success, orders new buses