Attempted murder trial begins in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of stabbing two people after robbing them is facing a jury trial this week.

Online court records show Cornelius Pearson has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, along with charges of armed robbery, armed burglary and felony bail jumping.

Pearson’s trial began Monday. Pearson was arrested last year following a reported stabbing in the Appleton area. Two victims were taken to a hospital with “significant injuries,” Appleton Police said at the time.

Police found a blood trail leaving the area of the crime scene, as previously reported. They believe the suspect left on foot and traveled southwest through public and private property. Police arrested Pearson later that morning.

Investigators believe Pearson was attempting to enter homes and vehicles in the area.

Each attempted homicide charge carries a potential prison sentence of up to 60 years, with the armed robbery charge carrying a potential 40 year sentence and armed burglary carrying a potential 15 year sentence. Additionally, Pearson could also face a potential six years for felony bail jumping.

The jury trial is scheduled throughout this week.

