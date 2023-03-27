Aspiro plans announcement on fundraising after bus fires

Destroyed Aspiro buses
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aspiro is planning an announcement Monday, one month after a fire destroyed its buses. Aspiro will update the community on its progress toward reaching its fundraising goal. Representatives say it will be an “exciting” update.

The buses were used to transport clients of Aspiro to jobs in the community. The cost of replacing them was estimated at a half-million dollars.

Since the fire, there’s been an outpouring of community support, such as a variety of fundraisers. New Hope Center in Chilton loaned a minibus to Aspiro, and Oneida Transit helped out as well, offering shuttle services.

According to a GoFundMe page for Aspiro, $125,000 of its $500,000 goal was raised on the crowdfunding website. The website lists a large donation of $31,152 that was made offline.

