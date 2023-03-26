TWO WEATHER MAKERS TO WATCH DURING THE WEEK AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
HERE IS THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FOR SUNDAY, MARCH 26TH, 2023.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The work week is going to start off on a quiet note but a few storm systems are headed our way... and yes, some snow remains in the forecast.

For tonight... isolated evening showers or flakes will be possible across our southern counties. They will fade away and we should have a pretty quite night with lows in the 20s and teens.

Monday is looking OK overall. We’re going to call it variably cloudy, meaning there will be periods of sun and clouds. A few isolated flakes or showers are possible but the chance is pretty low. Look for highs in the upper 30s near the lake shore with an onshore flow. There should be more in the way of 40s elsewhere across NE Wisconsin.

Weather Makers To Watch
Weather Makers To Watch(WBAY)

More 40s and benign conditions are on track for Tuesday, but the first of 2 weather makers is slated for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. A coating to maybe 2″ of snow may fall as it passes. There may be some slick spots around for that Wednesday AM commute.

A bigger storm system is expected Thursday through Saturday. It has the potential to give our region some decent rain and also some wintry mix or wet snow. The track of the low pressure center will determine how much of each we get... and that won’t be established for a few days. Check back in for the latest over the coming days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: VAR/NE 3-6 MPH

MONDAY: N/SE 3-9 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening sprinkle or flurries SOUTH. Stars & clouds. LOW: 22

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Stray flake or sprinkle? HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy. Evening snow possible. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Early snow then turning partly cloudy. Colder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain develops by afternoon. Mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Areas of rain. Wintry mix or snow possible late. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Chance of morning snow or mix. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 42

