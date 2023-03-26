SUNSHINE HELPING TO MELT AWAY HISTORIC SNOWFALL... BUT MORE SNOW POSSIBLE

After enduring a historic snowfall from a isolated line of heavy snow, high pressure will bring sunshine and highs in the 40s. This will significantly help melt away the snow pack from yesterday. Winds will be much calmer, but northwest winds will bring cooler weather. A weak low-pressure system will move across the Wisconsin and Illinois border bringing a small chance for snow for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan on Sunday afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected, but clouds will increase from the south to the north as this system moves across the border.

Starting the new week, isolated flurries from a weak northern system could come Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but otherwise Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny and cooler in the lower 40s. On Wednesday, a cold front from Canada will bring a solid chance for snow flurries on Wednesday morning. Highs will be much cooler in the mid 30s. Snow accumulation looks to be minimal. The next solid weathermaker will start Thursday ahead of a system off the lee of the Rockies. Precipitation will start out as rain then convert over to a wintry mix Friday night and Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny, cooler from snow pack. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, patchy ice possible. LOW: 23

MONDAY: Partly sunny, snow flurries late afternoon and nightfall. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Early chance of snow showers, much cooler. HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Chance of rain, cloudy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: More chances of rain, then late convert to mix. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Chance of wintry mix, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 39

