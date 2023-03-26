One person dead in crash on Interstate 41 near Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A commercial vehicle from Colorado was travelling northbound on Interstate 41 at State Highway 23 on March 25th, when it hit a pedestrian, according to a statement issued by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the commercial vehicle was driven by a 45-year-old male from Colorado. The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man from Fond du Lac, sustained fatal injuries. Authorities have not released any names.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit was on the scene of the crash. The northbound lanes of Interstate 41 were closed for several hours during the investigation. During this time, traffic was rerouted.

