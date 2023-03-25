WINTER STAYS AS WET SNOW & STRONG WINDS IMPACTS MAINLY LAKESHORE, 2-5″ POSSIBLE

Forecasts and information from the First Alert Weather team, 24 hours a day(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a strong winter system brings more wet snow and strong north winds. The primary focus for the F.A.W.D stretches from the lakeshore communities to Green Bay and Fox Valley. Communities west of Green Bay will see very little to no snow due to the tracking of the winter storm. Snow will be heavy starting early this morning through mid afternoon around 3:00 P.M. By the afternoon, 2-4″ of wet snow is likely with isolated areas near the lakeshore seeing up to 5″. The snow will melt away quickly as it hits blacktops due to recent mild weather, but snow accumulation is still expected. Winds will also be an issue as wind gusts could reach 35 mph causing very low visibility for areas seeing wet snow. The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 4:00 P.M. for Brown, Calumet, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, and Kewaunee County.

Once this system moves out, beautiful sunshine will return on Sunday to melt away the snow that comes Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 40s with calmer winds from the west-northwest. Heading into the last week of March, an isolated chance of a wintry mix is possible on Monday, but most of the week will be mostly to partly sunny with lower 40s for highs. By Thursday, there are indications of the next system coming.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 15-25+ MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Wet snow & strong north winds. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. 2-5″ possible. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Snow wraps up. Mostly cloudy then gradual clearing. LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Beautiful sunshine & seasonal highs. Calmer winds. HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of isolated wintry mix. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Chance of rain & snow. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: More chances of rain and snow. HIGH: 43

