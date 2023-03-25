Up to 20 inches of snow - and counting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When people in NE Wisconsin woke up on March 25 and looked out the window, they were in for a huge white surprise: Heavy snowfall and major accumulations.

The Fox Valley has received the most snow Saturday with our latest spring storm. A new daily record snowfall of 9.6″ has been set in Green Bay as of 1 p.m. This snow will wind down and come to an end by early evening. Slick spots are expected to continue tonight with overnight lows in the 20s.

Here are some preliminary snowfall totals as of 3 p.m., Saturday, March 25:

Menasha: 20″

Neenah: 17.5″

East side of Green Bay: 15.3″

De Pere: 14.5″

Chilton: 13.7″

Kaukauna: 13″

Oshkosh: 12.6″

Ripon: 12″

Appleton 11.8″

Fish Creek: 10″

The latest forecast calls for the snowfall to taper off in the early evening hours.

Brown lab "Ida" in the snow in Ashwaubenon (WBAY)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.