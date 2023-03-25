LESS ACTIVE AS WE CLOSE OUT THE WEEKEND

Our Saturday snow maker put down a swath of 10-20″ across most of the Fox Valley and parts of Door County. Green Bay officially recorded 10″, setting a new daily snowfall record for March 25th. Thankfully we are going to get a break on Sunday.

Look for clearing skies from west to east as our snow storm pulls away tonight. Lows will be generally in the low 20s, but areas that have fresh snow on the ground may dip into the teens again. Watch for slick spots on area roads. Winds ease overnight.

Sunday will feature variably cloudy skies. An afternoon flake or sprinkle is possible but most of our area is going to be sandwiched in between weak weather makers to our north and south. Highs will range from the upper 30s to low 40s, with the coolest spots being the ones that have fresh snowpack. Winds will be from the WNW between 4-10 mph.

Monday and Tuesday both appear to be pretty quiet. Highs in the low 40s are expected with lows in the 20s. Variably cloudy skies continue.

A weak disturbance may produce some early day mix or light snow on Wednesday. It won’t be nearly as significant as the snow storm that just moved through. Highs dip into the 30s.

We’re going to watch another late week weather maker Thursday through Saturday. It’s still a long way away but it definitely bears watching because there may be some flooding issues from rain and melting snow followed by additional snow accumulation on Saturday. Stay tuned...

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WNW 4-10 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 4-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing with some lingering clouds. Slick spots on area roads. LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Stray sprinkle or flurry during the afternoon? HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Light mix or snow in the morning. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain develop. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Cloudy with areas of rain. HIGH: 48 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Snow or mix possible. HIGH: 37

