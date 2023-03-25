Freedom softball looking to defend first state title

FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - Freedom softball is hoping this snowy weather turns around soon, then they can begin the road to defending their state title.

The Irish are coming off the DII 2022 championship. But a big part of that team was three seniors, who they are now without in 2023.

Freedom knows they will have to lean on a few underclassmen to help fill those holes, but they’re confidence heading into this new season.

“I’d say almost pressure because we want to repeat the good season we had last year, but now even more this year than ever,” Irish senior Rachel Koss says. “We’ve had so much support from our community. It’s an extra push of excitement that we get from other people.”

“Obviously we’re really excited about last year’s win. We’re even more excited to work hard and hopefully get there this season,” Freedom senior Rylie Murphy says.

While they haven’t been able to play a game yet because of the weather, Freedom knows it’s going to be a tough season as reigning champs.

“Expect everybody’s best shot, because it’s their chance to come get us and they’re going to want to come take that. I understand it,” Irish head coach Tim Dietzen says. “Last year’s team isn’t going to win this year’s games.”

“State champs can get kind of over their heads and start looking farther in the season, towards postseason,” Koss adds. “For this team, we have to focus on one game at a time, one practice at a time, kind of keeps our head in a good place.”

Freedom’s next scheduled game is April 3 at Wrightstown.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.