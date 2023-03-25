ACCUMULATING SNOW FOR SOME ON SATURDAY

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Our next weathermaker arrives prior to sunrise as a round of wet snow. The steadiest snow can be expected during the morning from the Fox Cities eastward. If you’re north/west of Shawano, you probably don’t see much snow at all. Amounts will vary, but 3-5″ is expected to the south/east of Lake Winnebago. Totals of 1-3″ are expected through the Fox Cities, Green Bay, and Door Counties... areas north and west should see less than an inch.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s all day, and a stout north wind gusting to 30 or 35 mph can also be expected. While it’s likely that roads will be slippery at times, the milder temperatures will allow for some melting and compaction. Visibility may also be sharply reduced as the snow is falling, but given the heavy, wet nature of the snow; there should not be much drifting once it’s on the ground.

More melting is likely on Sunday with the return of sunshine and highs back into the middle 40s. Sunday is probably the nicest day of the upcoming week. We’ll see additional, relatively minor, chances for rain/snow all next week starting on Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N 15-25+ MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: A fair evening, then clouds increase. Late flakes SOUTH. LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Slushy wet snow... 3-5″ south/east of Lake Winnebago, less northwest. Breezy north wind. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, with less wind. HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty wintry mix. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, early flakes possible. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Flakes at night. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Cloudy with chance of showers or snow. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered wintry mix. HIGH: 39

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.