Update on Oshkosh police shooting: Person shot released from hospital, now in custody

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) provided an update Friday on a police shooting that happened in Oshkosh on March 17.

According to authorities, during the early morning of Friday, March 17, officers from Oshkosh Police Department were following up on a threats complaint on the 500 block of N. Main Street in Oshkosh. Around 1:30 a.m., DOJ says officers found the involved person in a vehicle.

The DOJ says a preliminary investigation indicates the person drove at law enforcement and one officer fired their gun, striking the person. Officers immediately began life saving measures and the person was taken to a local hospital.

Since then, the person who was shot has been discharged from the hospital and taken into custody for a parole violation warrant issued prior to this event. No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident and the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, DOJ says.

DOJ isn’t releasing the names of the officers or the involved person, citing victim rights obligations.

The DOJ says DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation, according to the DOJ.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and will turn over investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

