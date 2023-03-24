SUNSHINE FRIDAY... SLUSHY SNOW SATURDAY

Temperatures to tumble into the 20s overnight with teens across the Northwoods, where there’s still a decent snowpack on the ground. Skies will be clear and winds will be light. Look for mostly sunny skies on Friday with seasonable highs in the lower half of the 40s. Winds should be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Our next weathermaker is going to bring our region a round of slushy snow on Saturday. There’s the potential for several inches of snow across eastern Wisconsin, including the Fox Cities. Lower totals would be expected around the Fox Valley with little to no snow northwest. Lakeside areas can expect to see the highest totals. Winds will be stout, out of the north at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Highs will stay in the 30s.

Any snow should wrap up late Saturday afternoon and skies will begin to clear for Sunday. Winds should be lighter with highs back into the middle 40s. We’ll see more clouds to begin the work week with relatively quiet weather. While a few sprinkles/flakes are possible... no major impacts would be expected.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: E 5-10+ MPH

SATURDAY: N 15-25 G40 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold, but calm. LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cool. Clouds at night. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: A chance of slushy, wet snow... A few inches possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with less wind. HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles or a few flakes? HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy... spotty flakes? HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued cool with late showers possible. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a mix of rain-snow. HIGH: 42

