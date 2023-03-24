SUNNY TODAY... SLUSHY SNOW TOMORROW

Try to enjoy today’s weather! We’re getting tons of sun and seasonably cool temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low to mid 40s. A light east wind will probably keep the lakeshore a little cooler with highs in the upper 30s. However, the high pressure system that’s giving us a nice Friday, isn’t sticking around for much longer.

Saturday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... We’re watching a storm system in the Southern Plains that’s going to track into the Great Lakes tomorrow. As our next weathermaker pushes into the colder air in our region, we’re expecting a round of wet snow. The heaviest snow will fall Saturday morning, with the flakes gradually tapering during the afternoon. Most folks from the Fox Valley and east towards the lakeshore will get 2-5″ of slushy snow. Amounts will be much lower to the north and west. While it’s likely that roads will be slippery at times, a fair amount of the snow will be melting as it falls with temperatures just above the freezing mark. Visibility may also be sharply reduced as we get gusty north winds up to 30 mph.

More melting is likely on Sunday with the return of sunshine and highs back in the 40s. There’s more 40s ahead next week, although it will be unsettled at times with lighter bouts of rain and/or snow.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: NE/NW 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: A fair evening, then clouds increase. Late flakes SOUTH. LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Slushy wet snow... 2-5″ for most, with less northwest. Quite blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, with less wind. HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Maybe a spotty wintry mix? HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Maybe a spotty wintry mix? HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Flakes at night. HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a rain and snow showers. HIGH: 41

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.